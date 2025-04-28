Strong reactions as Bishop T.D. Jakes steps down

Internationally-renowned televangelist Bishop T.D. Jakes shocked his congregation Sunday with the announcement that he is stepping down as senior pastor of the Potter’s House.

Bishop T.D. Jakes tearfully addresses the church

During Jakes’ dramatic and tearful address to his vast congregation, the founder of the influential Dallas church also stated that his daughter, Rev. Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Touré Roberts, will continue in the senior pastoral roles while he retreats from the pulpit.

“You have been faithful to God, and you have been faithful to me,” asserted Jakes, according to NBC DFW. “And I’m so grateful.”

Bishop scared his congregants in 2024

Jakes supporters were frightened to the core when he suffered a massive heart attack while preaching during a Sunday service in November 2024. Jakes later confirmed the severity of the medical malady and just how close he came to dying during an interview on the “Today” show in March.

Even before Sunday’s shocker, Jakes had informed his congregants that he is evolving with a different mindset and subsequently a different role with his ministry

Bishop T.D. Jakes talked transitioning before

“For nearly 50 years, I’ve had the honor of connecting with and serving the local and global community as a pastor, global faith leader and unwavering truth teller,” Jakes penned. “As I enter my 50th year in the public spotlight, I recognize the urgent need to address more challenges of our time, particularly the looming threat of a disappearing middle class, social unrest and closing opportunity gaps. This pivotal moment calls me to focus on a legacy of economic empowerment, serving as a bridge between community, culture, and corporate alliances to help position our nation for a stronger future.”

The patriarch characterizes this transition as a “rebirth,” and he is confident his daughter and son-in-law will provide spiritual guidance for the next generations.

“Elevating Pastor Touré and Pastor Sarah as the new senior pastors of The Potter’s House, we will honor our rich history while embracing a future that demands innovative ministry for the coming age,” Jakes penned for his 6 million Instagram followers. “This elevation is not a departure but a rebirth. I will never stop preaching and will continue to minister. This moment isn’t an ending, it’s an expansion. We are not only passing a mantle we are multiplying impact. Leadership is not static, it is dynamic. It demands the courage to evolve.”

Supporters are going to “miss” Bishop T.D. Jakes

A multitude of supporters flooded Jakes’ social media platforms with words of encouragement, support and love while simultaneously admitting that they will miss Jakes, who served the Potter’s House for decades.

One supporter sends prayers up for Jakes while openly welcoming the next chapter of the church with the introduction of his daughter and son-in-law. “I’m going to miss you Bishop but the legacy continues ❤️🙏🏾.”

A second user added, “May the Lord cover you & continue to pour out His grace upon you both!! No eye has seen, nor ear has heard what He will do in your life! Glory to GOD!!🙌🏽👏🏽💕🔥🔥🔥.”

A third respondent calls this a divinely inspired moment for the daughter. “Go Sarah Go!!! So happy to see you walk into this beautifully ordained moment. Congratulations!”

While lamenting the transition, this supporter is nevertheless excited for the future. “I couldn’t hold back the tears watching this live on Sunday. Bishop, you’ve had an incredible impact on my life and played an integral role in me graduating college. Thank you! I am excited to see the legacy continue through Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts and Touré Roberts! The best is yet to come! 🙌🏾🤎.”

A fifth person understands the eventuality of such a moment as Sunday when the announcement was made. “@bishopjakes thank you for your commitment to the Kingdom of God. So many people were loosed because of your YES! Enjoy this season of rest and reward 🙏🏽.”