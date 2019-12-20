Adorable: Cardi B’s daughter Kulture sings with Auntie Hennessy (video)

Lyrical lioness Cardi B shared a heart-melting moment with her one-year-old daughter, Kulture Cephus, and Cardi’s baby sister, Hennessy Carolina.

Kulture, whom Cardi, 26, had with rapper-husband Offset, 28, sings and wails with her Auntie Hennessy to the classic “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes” singalong.

Aunt Hennessy can be seen coaching baby Kulture with, “Ready to sing with your auntie?”

Kulture has already learned the song and points to the right body parts listed in the lyrics. Of course, the very verbose and volatile Cardi could scarcely restrain herself in the moment and can be heard singing along a bit in the background.

Hennessy showers Kulture with compiments: “AUNTIESSSSS SMART BABYYYYYY. I LOVEEEEE Herrr sooooooooo much!!!! :’)))).”

In related news, Cardi and Offset have announced plans to build Kulture’s brand with a child’s clothing line.

“And the CEO is over there. Right, Kulture? I’m busting my a– right now so you could have a good car when you’re 18, so you can go to school and have an apartment that I could pay for,” Cardi cackles in another Instagram post. “If my daughter wants to go to college, that’s okay, but I just want her to be an owner of whatever the f— she wants to own. Just be an owner. Be the boss.”