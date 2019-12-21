What introverts want for Christmas

by Jeri Bingham

This Christmas, think about the introverts in your life because chances are that one of the closest people to you – your partner, child, parent or best friend – is an introvert. Introverts make up one-third to one-half of the world, so whether or not it’s acknowledged or even recognized, please know that they are in your life, both personally and professionally, and they are probably important to you.

First, what is an introvert? If you don’t already know, it’s probably that person in your life that you can’t live without, the one who brings balance and often is the one who brings the calm. It’s the person that may want more alone time than you, or who may relish quiet and solitude to think, or just be. It’s the person that may not want to go to a party with you every Friday night, but instead may just want to hang back alone at home, or chill with you at their favorite spot for a quiet dinner talking about things that matter. It’s the person who is best at listening, observing and giving advice, and who knows you better than you know yourself. So for you extroverts out there . . . it’s the person who’s the yin to your yang.

Since many introverts are misunderstood, here are a few ideas of what to give your introvert for Christmas!

If you’re that extrovert who loves an introvert, the best thing you can give is understanding. You should already know that your introverted partner or friend is not trying to kick it for 12 hours straight with a house full of family and friends on Christmas – maybe a few hours, but not all day! If that introvert strays into a quiet bedroom, or chooses to sit on the porch, or sit on the steps to the basement alone for a little bit, let them be. Introverts, who are wired differently, are highly sensitive to stimulation and can become exhausted from multiple personalities, energies, sounds, noise, lights and action. So while the extroverts may love all the activity for hours on end and thrive on it, the introvert is the opposite and may need a break – so give it to them.

In addition to the gift of understanding, think about what your special introvert really likes, and find a way to give them something of meaning. Has this person ever said they wished they had taken karate or gone to an NFL game, learned to play golf, or experienced an escape room? How about a membership to a motor club, the Y for a swim class, or a movie or music streaming service? Other ideas include a membership to a wine or book club, or a gift certificate to the spa, the movie theater, a yoga studio or photography workshop. How about wireless headphones, which allow introverts to be in their heads, lost in their music, in a podcast, or whatever turns them on at the time? Anything that will feed their souls, allow them to decompress, recharge or re-energize in a little solitude will have meaning and will most likely be appreciated.

Also, you could just ask! But you must understand that introverts process differently and may not be able to rattle off a list of 10 items the second you ask. Introverts are introspective, reflective and need time to think. So, let them know that you want to give them something in the spirit of Christmas, Kwanza or whatever tradition you celebrate, and give them a couple days to get back to you. If they come back with nothing, or say they don’t want anything special, you can take a little time to reflect, and remember those things that make your special introvert smile. If you can’t think of anything, always remember that the gift of understanding, with a little alone time, and a meal with intimate one-on-one conversation, especially after the chaos of the holidays, will be a winner.

Give that introvert in your life something with meaning.