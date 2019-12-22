Dame Dash says Jay-Z did him dirty and ‘robbed me’ at Roc-A-Fella (video)

Dame Dash is still feeling some kind of way about former business partner Jay-Z after 15 years, saying the rap mogul “robbed” him which led to the end of their celebrated partnership with Roc-a-fella.

As most know, Jay-Z has gone on to accumulate astounding wealth and was designated by Forbes magazine as hip-hop’s first billionaire. Hov also married pop goddess Beyoncé and has three children with the “Girls Run the World” singer.

Meanwhile, Dash had temporarily gone broke and had to plead with director Lee Daniels to give him back his $2 million investment during the middle of a Diana Ross concert.

Damon Anthony Dash, 48, divulged his woes on a popular syndicated LA radio show with Big Boy on 92.3. He talked about how he co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records with Shawn Corey Carter, 50, before they fell out over a decade ago.

“We have fundamental differences. I’m about making other people famous and rich and equal, that’s what I wanted with Roc-A-Fella. And he wanted to be the boss and have people work for him for 25 years straight, which is what happened. I actually feel sorry for my fallen angels, because I’ve taught people to share. … I make kings, I don’t make slaves.”

Dash took it to another level when he accused Jay of stealing from him.

“I don’t wanna talk about Jay-Z. You know why it’s not fair? ‘Cause he doesn’t talk about it. Dash says. “No matter what, I feel he robbed me. Period. And no matter what, I’m always gonna feel that way. If I hit somebody with some work and they run off, I forgive it. It don’t bother me, but if you asked me about that person, I’m like, ‘Nah, he ran off.’”

