Mariah Carey being sued by another former employee

Mariah Carey is being sued by her former nanny.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” hitmaker has found herself locked in a lawsuit over the festive period after her ex-employee Maria Burgues accused her of underpaying her and failing to give her adequate lunchtimes and breaks.

Burgues — who has claimed worked for Carey between 2017 and 2018 — was hired to look after the pop diva’s 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom shares with her ex-husband Nick Cannon, and escort them around the world.

However, according to court documents, obtained by TMZ.com, Burgues has claimed she didn’t get paid enough for the jobs she was forced to do.

She believes she’s entitled to a payout because the 49-year-old singer allegedly wouldn’t let her have 10-minute breaks for every four hours she worked and she wasn’t allowed a 30-minute lunch break for every five hours plus she worked.

Burgues has claimed she was fired shortly after she complained about one of Carey’s bodyguards — who allegedly treated her badly — after he reportedly almost got them into a major car crash because he was fiddling around with his phone.