Eminem shares story of André 3000 instead of responding to Nick Cannon’s diss

Eminem was blasted by Nick Cannon who ripped him with the diss record, “Canceled: Invitation.” On the song, Cannon called Eminem “The KKK of this generation.” But instead of responding to Cannon with a diss record, Eminem decided to post old school lyrics and share a story about André 3000.

During an interview with Rick Rubin for the “Broken Record” podcast, Andre 3000 recalled calling Eminem to discuss lyrics by the ‘90s era rap group, Hieroglyphics.

“Me and Eminem, we sat on the phone for about an hour talking about Hieroglyphics crew,” Andre 3000 said. “We were trading their lyrics on the phone like, ‘Do you remember, man?’ They sparked so much, they opened up a new door for everybody. Just to around that time and to be … we were out when Wu was out. We were out when Nas was out. But we were from the South and we had to step up.”

Eminem used Twitter to rap some lines from the Souls Of Mischief song “Never No More.”

“If I had to grip my pad the riffs I’d grab would rip and stab, the kids that sad, the shit that’s drab and flavorless,” Eminem wrote. “You’re up Andre [3000].”

Andre 3000 has yet to respond to Eminem’s lyric exchange.