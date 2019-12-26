How Gabrielle Union, Kevin Hart and other celebrities spent Christmas

Christmas is a time of the year when families gather to celebrate love and family traditions. It’s always fun to see how everyone spends their holidays, especially our favorite celebrities. Whether it’s sharing family photos in coordinated outfits, or giving a look at an amazing holiday vacation, we love to see those celebrity Christmas moments.

Here is how some of your favorites celebrated the big day.

Jordyn Woods — The model was in the spirit of giving this year, as she purchased a Mercedes-Benz for her brother.

Kevin Hart — The Hart family looked very happy this Christmas, as they wished everyone a happy holiday.

Trey Songz — The singer was all smiles as he spent the holiday with his son and family.

Gabrielle Union — The actress and her family had a warm Christmas in Hawaii soaking up some sunshine.

Ciara and Russell Wilson — The Wilson family posed for an adorable family photo in matching pajamas this Christmas.

Offset — The Migos rapper was very festive this year, dressing up as Santa Claus and showing his moves for his family.

La La Anthony — It was all about love and family unity, as La La and Carmelo Anthony posed with son Kiyan in an adorable picture.

Yara Shahidi — It was a beachfront Christmas for the “Grown-ish” actress and her family.