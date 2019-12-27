Drake reveals why he was hesitant to work with Chris Brown

Drake has put it all on the table in a new interview with Rap Radar.

The 33-year-old rap star admitted that he didn’t want to disrespect Rihanna by working with Chris Brown.

Drake — who dated the Bajan beauty off and on from 2009 to 2016 — says he has the “utmost love and respect” for Rihanna, who was physically assaulted by Brown in February 2009, and that caused him to hesitate before agreeing to work with her ex-boyfriend.

Drake, who collaborated with Chris on the track “No Guidance,” explained: “That person that was in the middle of us is no longer a part of either of our lives currently, and I have the most utmost love and respect for her.

“I think of her as family more than anything. I actually had a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him.”

Drake also opened up about his feud with fellow rapper Pusha T, saying that Kanye West — who signed Pusha to his record label in 2011 — was the root cause of their issues.