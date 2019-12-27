Hyundai’s new 2020 Palisade SUV: Luxury and style with a modest price tag

Just in time for the dawn of a new decade, Hyundai Motors has launched its 2020 flagship premium three-row Palisade SUV.

Hyundai has jumped into the highly competitive SUV market running on all cylinders with a winner, and the company’s gamble has paid off. The 2020 Palisade Limited AWD has a luxurious look and style with a modest price tag that won’t wreck the wallet.

When the Palisade SUV was announced, rolling out’s drive team could not wait for our first look as well as a test drive. Let me assure you, we were not disappointed once this beauty arrived. From the exterior to the interior design, this SUV embodies a distinctive look all its own. The new Hyundai Palisade is the ultimate family vehicle for practical, comfortable daily use and memory-making road trips.

Some of the standout features on the Palisade are the dominant, bold and wide cascading front grille and strong distinctive lighting. The pronounced LED headlights, daytime running lights and LED turn-signal mirrors all give the Palisade amazing curb appeal.

Inside, there is comfortable seating for eight passengers, which comes along with a third row. The limited-edition package includes quilted Nappa leather and second-row captain seats. The one-touch operation works on both the second and third rows. Each row also comes with adequate USB ports — seven to be exact — to keep passengers comfortable and fully charged. An industry first, the Palisade has an innovative new roof vent diffuser that provides a focused, partially diffused or fully diffused stream of air to rear passengers.

This is truly the versatile SUV, that can transform from a luxurious vehicle for an executive to the family SUV. The Palisade’s modest price tag won’t wreck the wallet. The manufacturer’s suggested price starts around $46,400 and $47,605 as test-driven.

Whatever the choice, the Palisade’s size, style, sophistication and capability make it a winner.