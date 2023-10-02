2024 Buick Envista ST offers affordable luxury

The 2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring is a stylish, luxury SUV that combines performance, technology, and comfort. With its sleek and modern design, “Is that a Buick?” was a question at each turn.

Under the hood, the Envista comes equipped with a powerful and efficient engine. Choose a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine or a hybrid powertrain for even more fuel efficiency. Both options provide ample power and smooth acceleration, making the Envista a pleasure to drive.

Inside the cabin, Buick has spared no expense in creating a luxurious and comfortable atmosphere. Premium materials can be found throughout, and the seats offer excellent support and adjustability, ensuring a comfortable ride for all occupants. The spacious interior provides ample legroom and headroom, making the Envista ideal for both short trips and long journeys.

The 2024 Buick Envista ST is packed with advanced technology features that enhance convenience and safety. The infotainment system is intuitive and easy to use, offering a wide range of functionality such as navigation, smartphone integration, and a premium sound system. Advanced driver-assistance systems, including lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, help to make driving safer and more enjoyable.

In terms of cargo space, the Envista offers ample room for luggage and other belongings. The rear seats can be folded down to accommodate larger items, further enhancing its versatility.

On the road, the 2024 Envista delivers a smooth and comfortable ride. Thanks to its advanced suspension system, bumps and road imperfections are effectively soaked up, providing a serene and quiet experience for occupants. The steering is responsive and precise, making maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.

Overall, the 2024 Buick Envista is a standout luxury SUV that offers a blend of style, performance, and comfort. Its advanced technology features, spacious interior, and refined driving dynamics make it a compelling choice in its segment. Whether you’re commuting to work or embarking on a family adventure, the Envista is sure to impress. MSRP starts at $24,100, add-on options such as the Sports Touring Package and destination charges such as the tested vehicle total, $29,070.