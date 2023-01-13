The 2023 Buick Envision Essence is the perfect compact SUV for a family

Looking for a subcompact SUV with the look of a luxury vehicle that offers a handsome exterior and a stylish yet comfortable cabin space? Well, the 2023 Buick Envision Essence fits the bill! The Envision displays a luxury style body that is eye-catching with defined lines and is available in bold colors.

The Envision falls between the Enclave and Encore in Buick’s SUV lineup. Being the middle child has it perks. The Envision offers a premium like feel with a favorable price. The Envision is a good choice for a compact SUV. It handles well, has a great backseat space for the kids, and has a host of safety features to keep you and the family safe, such as forward automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warnings, lane departure warnings, rear cross-traffic alerts and a following distance indicator.

Depending on which Envision trim is purchased, owners will get an 8.0-inch screen found in base models or a 10.2-inch screen found in the higher trims. Navigation is also s optional on the mid-grade Essence. Though the interior is somewhat basic, it is still a very good looking car with a contemporary look and feel.

If you’re in the market for a family compact SUV with a luxury design at a lower price, the 2023 Buick Envision Essence AWD is the right SUV for you. MSRP starts at $37,800, add on options such as the Technology Package, Sports Touring Package, and destination charges, and the total price comes in around $43,090.