Meet Azureblue White of Table Top Services, a mobile bartending business

Azureblue White is an Atlanta entrepreneur with a one of a kind mobile bartending company, Table Top Services.

White graduated from Fort Valley State University, which is where her love for curating cocktails began. After college, she went to work in corporate America, where she held several leadership positions, sharpening her relationship-building skills.

Throughout her career, she continued to hone her bartending skills, knowing that one day she would own a company that would bring joy to others through dynamic drinks.

Today, Table Top Services provides a delightful bar service experience for her clientele’s drink needs for special events.

How would you describe your current job?

My day-to-day involves analyzing sales data in several different markets ranging from Metro Atlanta to Athens, which has a big impact on sales strategies for the company I work for.

How did you determine your career path?

I have a passion for sales, marketing, and service to others. I aspired to hold a position where I could affect change and inspire others. In my current position, I am able to touch more than a hundred people a day, have meaningful conversations and spread joy to others.

What is the best and worst thing about your job?

The best part of my job is being able to be in a constant space of creativity. I pride myself on bringing clientele ideas to life and having a front-row seat to their much-deserved success. The worst part of my job is not being able to see my clientele every day. We establish the best relationships and create second to none products.

