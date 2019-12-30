LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri boasts new YouTube channel (video)

NBA superstar LeBron James is hardly the only one in the family who loves the spotlight.

Zhuri James, King James’ adorable 5-year-old daughter, announces in her cute, high-pitched voice that she is about to drop her own YouTube page, “All Things Zhuri,” in the very near future.

“I’m excited to share my world with you. My mom and dad are so cool, you might know them,” Zhuri says in the preview video. “I am 5 years old and I’m in preschool, but I have a lot going on.”

The Los Angeles Lakers’ marquee player announced on his Twitter account the upcoming series for his and Savannah James’ daughter.

“She needs no introduction to the world but I’m excited for you all to meet my Princess, Zhuri Nova,” wrote James over a video preview of the channel. “Through her eyes, All Things Zhuri coming soon‼ Subscribe!!! #JamesGang.”

Before it could even get started, Zhuri’s channel boasted more than 20K subscribers. She already has 120,000 followers on Instagram.

Suffice it to say that Zhuri is already a national star before she can even start the first grade.

Check out the preview to “All Things Zhuri” below: