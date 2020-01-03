R. Kelly allegedly tried to pay brother $50K to take fall for child sex tape

More details of R. Kelly’s life are emerging after the release of “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.” Dozens of people are sharing their stories about Kelly’s past, which is filled with trauma and abuse.

R. Kelly’s brother, Carey Kelly, revealed that the singer wanted him to admit to being in a sex tape from 2002. The tape allegedly featured R. Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

The sex tape was leaked and police obtained a copy.

Kelly was charged in the case, but he initially asked his brother to take the fall. Carey Kelly says he was offered $50,000 and other items.

“Perjure myself in a court of law and risk jail time for some stuff that didn’t have anything to do with me,” Carey said in the docuseries. “He was saying, ‘Man I’ll buy you a car, I’ll buy you a record deal, I’ll give you $50,000.’ I said, ‘Let me tell you, something man. You ain’t got enough money for me to say that’s me because it ain’t worth me selling my soul.’”

Kelly eventually would be acquitted after the alleged victim would not testify.

He has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sex abuse. The four aggravated criminal sexual assault charges are felonies that could carry prison terms of up to 30 years.