R. Kelly was molested by his elderly neighbor as a child, his brother says

“Surviving R. Kelly II: The Reckoning” premiered on Jan. 3 and revealed more details on the life of R. Kelly. One of the more explosive revelations from the six-part docuseries came from R. Kelly’s brothers, Carey and Bruce Kelly.

Carey Kelly said that he and R. Kelly were abused as kids by their elderly neighbor, known as “Mr. Henry.” In his 60s, Mr. Henry would expose himself to them, buy them food, and once took R.Kelly upstairs and “tried some inappropriate stuff with him.”

Kelly’s oldest brother, Bruce, who is in prison, said their mother called police before Mr. Henry was beaten up by local neighborhood men. Mr. Henry bailed himself out of jail before bribing their mother with $5,000 to keep her quiet and drop the charges. She allegedly took the money.

R. Kelly’s brothers also said that they were molested by someone else, but would not reveal the person’s name.

Kelly has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault, and aggravated criminal sex abuse. The four aggravated criminal sexual assault charges he faces are felonies that could carry prison terms of up to 30 years.

He remains behind bars after he was not allowed a bond due to prosecutors’ claims that he is “an extreme danger to the community, especially minor girls.”