Adrien Broner blasted for flirting with 16-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie

Adrien Broner continues to face backlash after attempting to flirt with teenage rapper, Bhad Bhabie. On Jan. 3, Broner, a 30-year-old boxer, decided to slide into Bhabie’s DMs (direct messages) on Instagram.

Bhabie, 16, put Broner on blast by reposting an image of his direct message which read, “Text me crazy girl.”

Earlier in the day, Bhabie posted a video of herself where she wore a crop top. Broner was likely replying to that image. Bhabie reposted Broner’s message and a video of Akon’s song, “Locked Up,” insinuating that Broner would be arrested for attempting to have a relationship with an underage girl.

Broner was blasted on social media and some users tagged the FBI and Atlanta Police Department.

The champion boxer responded by telling The Shade Room, “Nobody want to date a kid,” Broner said. “But I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on they profile. I thought she was grown the way she out here moving.”

Bhabie’s claim to fame came after she attempted to provoke a fight on an episode of “Dr. Phil” by yelling “Catch me outside” to a person who she argued with. The video went viral and she eventually began rapping.

View reactions below:

Adrien Broner tryna explain why he slide into bhad bhabies dms pic.twitter.com/YvH967Sswe — im black (@zeethagod) January 3, 2020

Adrien Broner is out her dming bhad bhabie pic.twitter.com/FCew75Shm5 — Carib Jawnnn (@j_dsoxza) January 3, 2020

I be watching grown men in her comment section goin crazy too smh. Every body know she is not 18. She LOOK grown and now YOU look stupid 😂😂🤣🤣😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Na0kLwUjpm — Tr3y (@tr3ybesingin) January 3, 2020

Adrian Broner has access to all these beautiful developed grown women and he slides into a child’s DM…… ok. — Wally Szczerbiak🏆 (@findingwhitney) January 3, 2020

Not Adrien broner sending “text me crazy girl” to Danielle bregolis dms. And then saying he didn’t know she was underaged lmao isn’t she mostly known for being incredibly young and reckless? No one has ever said “the catch me outside woman” — 3 (@foxxxybrwn) January 3, 2020