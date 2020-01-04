Adrien Broner blasted for flirting with 16-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie

Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie, the “Cash Me Outside” girl (Image Source: Instagram/@Bhad Bhabie)

Adrien Broner continues to face backlash after attempting to flirt with teenage rapper, Bhad Bhabie. On Jan. 3, Broner, a 30-year-old boxer, decided to slide into Bhabie’s DMs (direct messages) on Instagram.

Bhabie, 16, put Broner on blast by reposting an image of his direct message which read, “Text me crazy girl.”

Earlier in the day, Bhabie posted a video of herself where she wore a crop top. Broner was likely replying to that image. Bhabie reposted Broner’s message and a video of Akon’s song, “Locked Up,” insinuating that Broner would be arrested for attempting to have a relationship with an underage girl.

Broner was blasted on social media and some users tagged the FBI and Atlanta Police Department.

The champion boxer responded by telling The Shade Room, “Nobody want to date a kid,” Broner said. “But I fault Instagram for not having people’s age on they profile. I thought she was grown the way she out here moving.”

Bhabie’s claim to fame came after she attempted to provoke a fight on an episode of “Dr. Phil” by yelling “Catch me outside” to a person who she argued with. The video went viral and she eventually began rapping.

View reactions below:

A.R. Shaw
A.R. Shaw

A.R. Shaw is an author and journalist who documents culture, politics, and entertainment. He has covered The Obama White House, the summer Olympics in London, and currently serves as Lifestyle Editor for Rolling Out magazine. Shaw's latest book, Trap History, delves into the history and global dominance of Trap music. Follow his journey on TrapHistory.Com, Twitter @arshaw and Instagram @arshaw23.





Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.