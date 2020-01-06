John Legend is set to appear on a very popular TV show

John Legend is set to make a cameo on a popular TV comedy-drama.

The “All of Me” hitmaker’s upcoming appearance in season four of “This Is Us” was teased in a promo that was shown at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2019.

Legend sat at the piano suited and booted in the clip, which suggests he may play himself like Sylvester Stallone, Ron Howard and M. Night Shyamalan have done on the program in the past.

No other details are known at this time.

The La La Land star’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, was confused herself about his role and whether he’d be acting or his music would be played.

Responding to a fan who asked the 34-year-old model — who has daughter Luna, three, and 19-month-old son Miles with “The Voice” coach — to spill the details of his part on the NBC show, she said: “I had no idea until now and still don’t get it? his song or himself? (sic)”

Meanwhile, the “Ordinary People” singer recently admitted he’d love to do a sequel to La La Land.

Legend played Keith in the 2016 romantic comedy musical film, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, who fall in love as they pursue their dreams in Los Angeles.

And the star said he’s going to ask director Damien Chazelle about the possibility of a second film.