Singer Vina Mills travels a ‘Lonely Road’ with Musiq Soulchild

In this era of Aaliyah wannabes, we need voices that will shift our souls. The sinewy vocals of singer-songwriter Vina Mills do exactly that, and we’re here for it.

The Atlanta-based Detroit native upholds the musical legacy of her hometown while channeling the influence of her father, who was a musician, singer and songwriter. Her resume boasts working alongside heavyweights such as Fantasia, Mary J. Blige, Raheem Devaughn, J. Holiday and others. She has also worked with hit producer Zaytoven.

The sultry songstress’ latest single is “Lonely Road,” a raw and honest track featuring the multiplatinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning Musiq Soulchild. “Lonely Road” addresses the concept of forgiveness and trusting in the journey of love.

The Akeem J. Wells-produced track fuses elements of soul and country music with a shared narrative told by two lovers who have strayed away from one another. “This is one of my most vulnerable and transparent tracks yet,” Mills said.

Adamant about producing authentic artistry, she wants her fans to count on her for unapologetic and imperfect musings about life.

Click continue to read more.