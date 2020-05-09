V. Bozeman discusses her creativity and responsibility as an artist

V. Bozeman is a multitalented singer, record producer and actress, whose artistry shines in all facets of her creativity. She made her talents known on a national scale in her recurring role as Veronica on the hit Fox series “Empire.” Her vocals are powerful, and she is setting the stage to be a force in the music industry.

Rolling out spoke with Bozeman about how she views herself and her responsibility as an artist.

How would you describe yourself as an artist?

I would describe myself as having universal appeal as an artist. I’m a proud soul siren. I’m very relatable to women because it’s important to me that they see themselves in me.

When did you know that music was something that you wanted to do?

I never remembered not having the gift of song. I always knew I was a singer. There was no other option.

Name three artists who inspire you.

Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton and Diana Ross.

Talk about what you are looking to accomplish as an artist.

I want to be a global brand across the board.

What do you feel is the responsibility of an artist?

I feel it’s our responsibility to connect with the hearts and souls of people who need creative nourishment. It’s our responsibility to really be authentic in who we are as artists, to inspire the next generation to be unapologetic about their passions, [and] also to reflect the times and be well-versed in what’s going on in current world events.

