Empress Fox shares why it’s important to be authentic as an artist

Empress Fox is an artist in many ways. The photographer, model and graphic artist has now dipped her toe into the music pool. Her music is as expressive as all of her many talents, and she is ready to be heard. Rolling out spoke with Empress Fox about why she decided to do music and what she feels is the responsibility of an artist.

How would you describe yourself as an artist?

As an artist, I have many layers. Music is one form of my expression. Much of who I am as an artist is displayed through my visual talents. With music, I’m able to put words to my emotions and create a window to view a piece of me. I’m not the best freestyler, and to [the surprise of many], I’m socially awkward in front of crowds. However, music has allowed me to break free of my own boundaries and show the world my tenacity, creativity and hunger.

When did you know that music was something you wanted to do?

When I was younger I was in my church’s choir. That led me to singing in my school choir and having the lead in many of our selections. Brandy inspired me at the age of 12. I knew being an artist was a dream of mine.

What do you feel is the responsibility of an artist?

I feel the responsibility of an artist is to be as authentic as possible, to be aware of the energy that they project and to protect that energy as well. I feel that even though a lot of people don’t want to be seen as role models, we have to understand that people are watching, they’re listening, they’re paying attention, and your message, whatever that may be, whatever you’re trying to convey, make sure it’s authentically you.

What are you currently working on?

I just released “Old Me” exclusively on SoundCloud, along with the visuals on YouTube, which were shot in Los Angeles. That’s one of my favorite songs. It’s fun and has a bounce to it. I recorded it at my home studio. I’ve gotten a great response from it.

What is next for you?

Building a winning team is a priority along with visuals and content [and] engaging with my fans through some fun ways. I have a lot of projects coming up, and I can’t wait to release new music. Currently, I’m working on my debut EP, ThreeSixNine, which will be distributed by JaBlueHop Music Group/Sony Orchard. As soon as COVID season runs its course, you’ll see more of Empress Fox.

Listen to “Old Me” by Empress Fox after the jump.