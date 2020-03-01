‘PTSD’ is an open door to the mind of G Herbo

G Herbo has delivered one of the strongest sophomore projects in recent time with PTSD. The so-called sophomore jinx does not appear to be an issue for the Chicago rapper. PTSD is the follow up to his 2017 offering Humble Beast. Herbo has come into his own.

Lyrically Herbo maintains his street edge and it’s more polished. He comes right out of the gate blasting. On ‘Intro” Herbo raps “I do it for the haves and the have nots, all he had was a half and a glass pot, gotta race till he the first one with the last rock, every day you see his face just like a mascot, trapping out the Honda, no he never had a stash box, stuck to armed violence, that was at the last spot”

Herbo’s voice and delivery carry the pain and authenticity of someone who has experienced trauma on multiple levels. This vulnerability is most evident on “Gangstas Cry” featuring BJ the Chicago Kid. He laments about losing a friend to the violence that’s had a grip on the city for many years. “I stayed up the longest when my n—- died, I poured up some more so I could stop from crying. Relapsed after quitting like my second time, but I know I wanna numb the pain that’s inside” Herbo raps.

The title track “PTSD” featuring the late Juice Wrld, Chance the Rapper and Lil Uzi Vert is a glimpse inside of the minds of these young stars. The chorus is haunting and emotional. Hearing Juice Wrld sing the chorus sounds like a plea for help ‘I made it on my own, the said I’d be in jail or dead, I’ve seen my brothers fall over and over again. Don’t stand too close to me, I got PTSD”

Herbo’s unguarded approach is what makes this project so relatable. The stand out tracks are “Gangbangin”, “PTSD” “Lawyer Fees” and “Intuition.” Herbo gave us a classic and continues the tradition of Chicago rappers providing substance.

Take a listen to ‘PTSD’ below.