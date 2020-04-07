Ledisi releases ‘Anything For You’ when we need it most

Ledisi releases “Anything For You” at a time when the world needs it most.

After a nearly three-year absence, the songstress returns will her latest single, “Anything For You.“ With complete ownership of her music, Ledisi creates as the spirit moves her, not industry pressure.

Rolling out caught up with the New Orleans native to discuss the single, the new wave of Instagram musical battles and self-awareness.

“Anything For Love” lands when love is critical. When did you start writing the song?

I was sitting on it for a long time in August, and I came back to it. One day, I was talking to Rex [Rideout] and his family after his father passed away. We were talking about how the love of family never goes away. Afterward, I went right to my room and after an hour-and-a-half, there was a song inspired by a conversation.

How would you categorize the song? Is it R&B?

It reminds me of the great ’90s and Prince days. This reminds me of good, old-fashioned soul music, and it reminds me of a jukebox. I hear a classic when I hear it.

J.Mo (producer Jairus Mozee) is an old soul. He’s the guitarist that wrote it with me and Rex. And J.Mo is from this era so you have all these generations in one song, and it all blends nicely.

Where do you think this new album will fall in the landscape given the return to classic sound?

Rich and classic since it’s not forced or planned. I didn’t have to rush because I own my own project and my label. I didn’t have to think about radio, so I just freely created a project that made me feel good.

Click continue to read more and listen to Ledisi’s new single,” Anything For You.”