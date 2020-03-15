Cardi B mezmerizes fans with her beautiful natural hair (photos)

Cardi B fans know that the lyrical lioness loves her multitude of wigs. But today, Cardi is flossing her voluminous natural locks for her fans and they are marveling over it.

The 27-year-old Invasion of Privacy femcee took to her Instagram stories to show off to her 60 million followers that she does have beautiful hair of her own.

“Look at my hair. This is dead a– my f—ing real hair,” she says to the sound of a shower running in the background. “Yes! Lemme wash it.” But before presumably shampooing and conditioning, she says, “Wow, I’m so proud of myself.”

In another IG stories clip, Cardi has completed the hair-washing process and moved onto straigtening it, just to show her fans just how far her tresses flow. One side of her hair appears to have been blow-dried, and the other looks like she has started flat-ironing it which reveals just how long her natural hair really is right now.

Cardi is also famous for her multicolor manicure. As she takes inventory of her natural locks, fans get an admiring eyeful of her meticulously manicured nails. Some may wonder if those are natural as well.

Because of how much Cardi B loves switching up her look with wigs, she’s probably got a few she’s planning to debut soon. But we wouldn’t blame her if she embraced her natural hair for upcoming public appearances and performances considering how amazing it looks.