Cardi B shares a fiery message with the government (video)

Cardi B has addressed the ongoing global spreading of the coronavirus in a tongue-in-cheek Instagram video.

The 27-year-old star ranted in the clip: “Government, let me tell y’all motherf—— something, I don’t know what the f— this coronavirus is about.

“I don’t understand how that s— was from Wuhan, China … I ain’t gonna front, a b—- is scared. I’m a little scared.

“S— got me panicking … a lot of you motherf—— think it’s a joke, like I was thinking, right?”

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker even claimed she’s started hoarding supplies to make sure she’s prepared.

She captioned the video: “Ya keep playing I’m deadass F—– SCARED. I’m stocking up on food (sic)”

Cardi’s comments come just hours after it was revealed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been postponed until October due to the outbreak.

In a statement, organizers said: “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns.”

View the NSFW clip after the jump.