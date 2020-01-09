Jada Pinkett Smith debuts platinum blonde hairdo (photo)

Beloved actress and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith has made fashion statements flossing her vintage pixie cuts throughout her illustrious career in the spotlight that began with “A Different World” and “Menace II Society.”

But the 48-year-old host of the phenomenally-successful “Red Table Talk” has now unveiled a different hue for her signature hairstyle to the public.

Pinkett took this photo while striking a meditative pose in Singapore and sharing it with her nine million Instagram followers.

Normally, Pinkett Smith styles her hair so that the pixie cut sits straight up in the air. But in this new photo and video, the Set it Off star lets the curls fall forward and rest on her forehead. With her high cheekbones and diamond-shaped face, Pinkett Smith has a regal appearance.

Pinkett Smith is almost an exact replica of her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who also sports a blonde pixie, which is where Pinkett Smith probably derived the idea from.