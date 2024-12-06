Jada Pinkett Smith worked hard to prove herself on ‘A Different World’

Jada Pinkett Smith felt like she had to “earn her stripes” on ‘A Different World’.

The 53-year-old star’s breakout role came in 1991 as Lena James in ‘The Cosby Show’ spinoff, and she admitted it was a strange experience joining the sitcom in its fifth season. The series was groundbreaking for its portrayal of life at a historically Black college and launched the careers of several prominent actors.

“There was already this deep camaraderie, you know what I mean? With Kadeem [Hardison] and Jasmine [Guy] and Cree [Summer] and the whole cast,” she said, appearing on Lemonada Media’s ‘Legacy Talk with Lena Waithe’ podcast. The show’s ensemble cast had already filmed over 100 episodes together before Smith’s arrival.

“We’re the new blood, so they were kind of like, ‘All right, whatever.’ Not in a funky way, but definitely like, ‘Earn your stripes.’ ” The pressure to perform was particularly high as the show maintained consistently high ratings throughout its run.

On her first day filming, Jada recalled feeling anxious as she’d never pictured herself as a “comedic actress” until then. The show was filmed before a live studio audience, adding an extra layer of pressure for newcomers to the cast.

“Earn your stripes. Be funny. You got to earn your place. You got a live audience and so it wasn’t no play-play. Everybody had to hold their own,” she recalled about the vibe on set. Live studio audiences for sitcoms typically consisted of 200-300 people, creating an atmosphere similar to theater performance.

When it came to developing her character, the ‘Gotham’ actress was influenced by both her own personality, and the technical challenges of the shoot. Multi-camera sitcoms represented a unique challenge for actors, requiring precise timing and awareness of multiple camera positions.

“I did an extreme version of Jada. Four-camera sitcom, you gotta catch the rhythm,” she explained. “You gotta catch the rhythm of your cast members — versus when you’re doing one-camera drama, that’s a different game.” The four-camera setup was standard for sitcoms of that era, allowing for multiple angles to be captured simultaneously.

As time went on, Jada noticed the likes of Kadeem, Jasmine and Cree starting to warm to her on set and she became part of the family on and off screen. The cast’s chemistry became evident to viewers, contributing to the show’s continued success in its later seasons.

“I just remember how the older cast was not starting to relate to me. That’s when I knew – I was like, ‘Okay, I’m good.’ ” This acceptance proved crucial for Smith’s career development, as ‘A Different World’ served as a launching pad for her subsequent success in Hollywood.

The show’s impact extended far beyond entertainment, as it became one of the first mainstream television series to regularly address important social issues affecting the African American community. Smith’s character, Lena James, contributed to this legacy by tackling various controversial topics during her time on the show.

During its run, ‘A Different World’ received numerous accolades, including multiple NAACP Image Awards and Emmy nominations. The show’s influence continues to be felt in contemporary television, with many current series creators citing it as an inspiration.

Smith’s experience on ‘A Different World’ helped establish her as a versatile performer capable of handling both comedy and drama. The skills she developed during her time on the show proved valuable throughout her career, leading to diverse roles in both television and film.

The actress’s journey from newcomer to accepted cast member reflected the show’s broader themes of personal growth and community acceptance. Her character’s integration into the show’s established dynamic paralleled many viewers’ own experiences of finding their place in new environments.

Looking back, Smith’s time on ‘A Different World’ represented a pivotal moment in television history, as the show continued to break new ground in its representation of African American college life and culture. Her contribution to the series helped maintain its reputation for quality entertainment while addressing important social issues.