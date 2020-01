Jacob Latimore sat down with Romeo International of rolling out to talk about his comedic role in the new film Like A Boss starring Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek and Rose Byrne. He also took time to talk about his new music project on the way and upcoming season of ‘The Chi”.

@ROMEOINTERNATIONAL1 Social Media Director / Personality / Host / DJ "You Are Now Rockn With The Best..Which Is Me"