The 2020 Silverado 2500 HD LTZ Crew cab, a truck force to reckon with

It is worth repeating again: most truck owners are brand loyal. It is no different for Chevrolet truck lovers. Full-size pickup trucks continue to reign as kings of the road.

Chevy continues to improve on its top workhorse in the Silverado, coining the all-new 2020 Silverado HD as the strongest and most capable heavy-duty truck ever! For the construction workers and haulers, the Silverado offers a towing capacity of 35,500 pounds. The 2020 Silverado 2500 4WD LTZ Crew cab is a force to reckoned with. No matter what you are hauling or towing, you won’t find a better vehicle for the job than a pickup truck, especially this one.

To enhance towing, Chevy added class-leading towing technologies, such as 15 available camera views to make trailering more convenient, whether pulling a large cargo trailer or fifth-wheel camper.

The Silverado has five trim levels: Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country. Overall, the Silverado is the next level for true work trucks. Each trim includes a bright grille with the flow-through “CHEVROLET” bar and chrome-accented grille inserts. The 2500 lights up the road with LED reflector headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and LED taillamps. 18-inch aluminum wheels are standard, while 20-inch wheels are also available.

There is nothing barebones about the interior. The Silverado LTZ comes loaded with an infotainment system, voice recognition 8-inch-diagonal high-definition color touchscreen, built-in Wi-Fi® Hotspot with available 4G LTE data along with wireless charging and multiple USB data ports.

Starting Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price for the 2020 Silverado 2500 4WD LTZ Crew cab – $39,895. As test-driven $73,265.