Ava DuVernay blasts Stephen King for his comments about Oscars and diversity

Award-winning director Ava DuVernay blasted legendary horror author Stephen King after he made some questionable statements regarding diversity and the Academy Awards.

King — who has penned a blizzard of classic horror novels that subsequently have been adapted into equally iconic motion pictures — wrote the following response to the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite2020 on Twitter:

DuVernay, who holds King in high esteem, nevertheless wasted no time responding to the author of such blockbuster novels as It, Carrie, The Shining and Shawshank Redemption. 

After absorbing DuVernay’s stinging rebuke, King channeled his inner Michael Jackson and began moonwalking back his original statements. King then tried to convey that he champions diversity in the arts.

King’s original words on the topic left a bad residue, sort of like a stain on a brand-new carpet, that other people noticed and responded to.

A disgusted Roxane Gay also sounded off on King, according to People magazine. “As a fan, this is painful to read from you. It implies that diversity and quality cannot be synonymous. They are not separate things. Quality is everywhere but most industries only believe in quality from one demographic. And now, here you are,” she replied.

After proverbial swings by DuVernay and Gay had King on the ropes, the combination blows thrown by author N. K. Jemisin put King on the metaphorical canvas.

“Damn, Stephen. Damn. I thought you were better than this. It should be obvious that diversity and quality *aren’t separate qualities,* or in opposition to each other — except in the minds of bigots. Damn,” she wrote, according to People.

DuVernay added:

King then donned his custodian uniform and tried to mop up his own mess by telling DuVernay that he loved her critically acclaimed film, When They See Us. But she swiftly checked King for trying to take a conversational detour with this gem:

 

 

