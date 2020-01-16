Odell Beckham Jr. faces jail after allegedly slapping cop on the butt (video)

Odell Beckham Jr. may have gone overboard with celebrating after his alma mater, Lousiana State University, won the NCAA National Championship on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

After the game, the NFL star was photographed handing cash to several football players, which could be an NCAA violation.

Furthermore, Beckham, a wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns, could face jail time for allegedly slapping a cop’s rear end, according to The Times-Picayune.

While in the locker room with LSU players, Beckham was on videotape standing behind a police officer. When the officer leaned over to see if the players were smoking cigars, Beckham slapped the cop on the butt.

When the cop turned around, Beckham did a dance and told the cop, “Get the gat,” a joking statement often used by 50 Cent.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, New Orleans police obtained an arrest warrant accusing Beckham of simple battery. They initially attempted to have Beckham arrested for sexual battery.

Louisiana law defines misdemeanor sexual battery as the intentional touching of the breasts or buttocks of a victim who did not consent to the contact.

The state’s law defines simple battery as “battery committed without the consent of the victim.” That crime, upon conviction, calls for up to six months in prison and a maximum fine of $1,000. It is also expugnable for first-time offenders.

The Cleveland Browns released the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.”

Check out video footage of the alleged incident below.

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020