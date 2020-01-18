Singer Meagan McNeal describes her viral train moment

Meagan McNeal is a powerhouse singer, songwriter and recording artist. The Chicago native grew up around music which cultivated her uniquely blended sounds of soul, jazz and R&B.

McNeal attracted tremendous fandom after gracing the stage of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2017. Even after her elimination, her radiating vocals allowed her to use the tools and resources she gained through that experience to pursue music full time. McNeal recently went viral while participating in a groove session on a Chicago train. We spoke with McNeal about that experience and her career.

How did you get your start as an artist?

When I started singing it was when my aunt was getting married and I wanted to be a bridesmaid in her wedding. I think I was nine … she’s like, “yeah, no,” but they would always hear me singing at her house. She said you can be in the wedding. You can’t be a bridesmaid, but you can sing. And that’s the very first song I ever sang publicly. It was Stevie Wonder’s “You and I.” And that big modulation at the end I completely bombed it. From then the minister of music at the church where they got married [encouraged me] and I joined the children’s choir.

Tell me about the viral train video.

The train moment is so surprisingly well we received. What happened is we have a friend Avery R. Young who partnered with the floating museum to bring programming to the social spaces. They wanted to engage public spaces. They had the idea to do Soul L week and he hired Corey and I to come and be a part of that. Corey Wilkes and I, the trumpeter in the video, we’ve worked together over the past decade. Because we worked together so often, we were like let’s just show up and create something organic in the moment. He played Mr. Fingers’ “Can You Feel It,” and I was like, I think Dennis Ferrer, “Hey, Hey” will go cool over that. We did a little bit of call and response cause you know it’s a deep house Chicago classic. So we just got up and it just turned into like this little jam session. I never thought that it would be a moment, but it was. It was a really nice moment to share with people from Chicago.

What can fans expect from you in the future?

I’m working on some music that’s special to me – that’s the beginning being more I think you have to live a little bit of life to have these stories. Before it was like everything’s wonderful then you get your own bills, you have children and life actually starts happening. Then you have to make conscious decisions to be like, I am choosing to rise above, I am choosing to like manifest joy and happiness. So I’m just excited about this new level of womanhood and balancing.