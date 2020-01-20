LeBron James responds after son hit with an object during high school game

LeBron James responded after his son, Bronny James, was hit with an object during a basketball game. Bronny has gained national attention for being a freshmen star basketball player at Sierra Canyon High School, located in Sierra Canyon, California.

On Jan. 20, Bronny and his team were in the midst of playing a game at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts when the incident occurred, according to ESPN.

During the game, a teenager reportedly threw a piece of an object at Bronny while he was set to inbound the ball out on the side court.

The object hit Bronny in the back at which time the referee immediately stopped play and called for a nearby police officer to try to identify the perpetrator. The fan was not removed from the game.

LeBron James attended the game before the Los Angeles Lakers played against the Boston Celtics in Boston. The NBA All-Star responded by tweeting, “Hating has no age limit. [James gang] is built for it and well equipped. As we proceed.”

Bronny’s mother, Savannah James, also responded by posting a photo on Instagram of a lioness protecting her cub.

Police have yet to reveal if the teen who reportedly threw the object will face any disciplinary actions.

Someone threw a piece of trash at Bronny James when he was trying to inbound the ball. Security removed the disgruntled fanpic.twitter.com/3SO8CQGmIo — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 20, 2020