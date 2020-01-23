R. Kelly’s girlfriend Joycelyn Savage gets accosted by her mother (video)

The mother of R. Kelly’s lone remaining girlfriend, Joycelyn Savage, accosted her after she emerged from a Cook County courthouse in Chicago on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

Savage was arrested after turning herself in following a fight she had with her former BFF and ex-R. Kelly girlfriend Azriel Clary inside Kelly’s luxury suite in Trump Towers last week.

Savage pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor assault charge. No word on when Savage is scheduled to return to court.

When Savage left the courtroom, TMZ captured video of Savage’s mother trying to get her daughter’s attention, yelling “I need to talk to you,” repeatedly.

Savage, who was busying herself on the phone at the time her mother approached her on the snow-covered sidewalk, ignored the pleas. She pivoted away after her mother managed to reach around her daughter’s friends to grab her arm. Savage then dashed into a waiting vehicle, presumably her lawyer’s, and sped away from the scene.

With a look of frustration on her face, Savage’s mother took one look at TMZ’s camera and then turned to walk away.