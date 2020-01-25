Stacey Abrams furthers Dr. King’s vision to march on ballot boxes in 2020

Former Georgia House Democratic leader Stacey Abrams made history in 2018 when she became the first Black woman to earn a Georgia gubernatorial nomination. She is also the founder of the voting rights advocacy group Fair Fight 2020.

We had the opportunity to speak with Abrams when she recently spoke at an event to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Morehouse College on Thursday, January 23.

What is next for Fair Fight 2020 in the fight against voter suppression?

Our intention is to continue the work we’re doing here in Georgia, which is litigation to force changes to our electoral system. And we’ve already seen important changes taking place both through the legislation that passed last year and proposed rules that are making their way through the state board, addressing issues of how our elections actually happen and how votes are counted. We know that isn’t enough, because we need a fundamental change in how the state operates. We are also pursuing legislation working to beat back legislation that would limit and restrict access and pushing for the state to actually live up to its obligations. Lastly, and I think most importantly, we are focused on advocacy, making certain that every Georgian believes in their right to vote, but also in supporting one another.

How does Fair Count challenge issues with the census?

Fair Count is the corollary to Fair Fight. It is critical that we fight for fair elections and for access for citizens to have the right to vote. But it’s equally important that the political power and the economic power that comes from the census reaches all communities. We know in Georgia that the hardest to count communities are those of color, largely African American, but also immigrants, the rural communities, the poor, renters and young children.

