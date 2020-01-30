Kobe Bryant to be honored at the Super Bowl

Kobe Bryant will be honored at the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

The 41-year-old basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who lost their lives over the weekend when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

To honor the NBA icon’s memory, bosses of the upcoming Super Bowl — which is the championship game for the NFL — are organizing a tribute to Bryant.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the news in his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 29, when he revealed they will also honor Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Chris Doleman, who died on Wednesday at the age of 58 after suffering from brain cancer.

In his conference, Goodell said: “I don’t think just Los Angeles is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a special person. I did have the opportunity to meet him. He obviously brought a lot to our world, and I think all of us not only feel for the tragic events to his family but [also] everyone else who was a passenger on that helicopter. It’s hard to understand and it’s hard to process.

“We as a league have been very responsive and I think respectful of somebody who contributed so much to sports. We also lost one of our own legends last night, Chris Doleman, who I personally was very fond of and meant a great deal to me and the league. I think both of those individuals will be seen on Sunday in some fashion in a respectful way.”

The sporting event comes as the Grammy Awards last Sunday, Jan. 26, paid tribute to Bryant with a song from Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men.

Organizers of the Oscars — which will take place on Feb. 9 — have also confirmed they will feature a tribute to the star, who won an Academy Award in 2018 for his short film, Dear Basketball.

It is not yet known how Bryant will be honored at the Super Bowl, but Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be headlining the half-time show, while Demi Lovato is set to sing the national anthem.