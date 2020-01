Rolling out spoke exclusively with NBA legend Kobe Bryant during the 2012 Olympic Games in London, England. He was key to the United States capturing the gold medal in his second Olympic Games appearance. Four years earlier, he had scored 20 points to help the U.S. win the gold medal in the 2008 Summer Games. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, perished along with seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

