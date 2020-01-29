Kobe Bryant to be honored at the Oscars next month

Kobe Bryant is set to be honored at the Oscars next month.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences will pay tribute to the late NBA legend — who won a prize at the prestigious ceremony in 2018 for his autobiographical short film Dear Basketball — following his tragic death in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

According to E! News, the Academy is planning to acknowledge his passing during the ceremony on February 9.

On Sunday, the organization paid its respects to him with a touching Instagram post referring to his award show success and how inspirational it was.

“They doubted he could make movies and he won an Oscar. Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong. Rest in peace.”

When the athlete won the prize in 2018 with his short film — which was directed and animated by Glen Keane based on a poem Kobe wrote announcing his basketball retirement — he admitted the recognition almost meant more than his sporting achievements.

He said at the time: “This feels better than winning the championship, to be honest with you.

“Growing up as a kid, I dreamed of winning championships and working really hard to make that dream come true, but then to have something like this seemingly come out of left field.”

Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, were traveling to the Mamba Academy for a basketball game when his private helicopter crashed, claiming their lives and seven other people on board.

He is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three other daughters, 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri.