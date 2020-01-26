Atlanta CEO Johnathan Sims details his success with musicians and athletes

Johnathan “J. Sims” Sims is an Atlanta native who was inspired to work in both marketing and music from watching the rise of music mogul Sean Combs and the technological advances of Steve Jobs’ brand. As a Georgia Southern University (GSU) student, Sims studied marketing and graphic design when he wasn’t creating, promoting, and/or tweaking his own entertainment group, MMC.

In 2009 Sims collaborated with fellow GSU graduates to form MC Media Works, LLC., a public relations and marketing firm which expanded its focus to management in 2014. His agency has helped establish chart topping artists and represented clients including Jacquees, YFN Lucci, Rich Homie Quan, 112, Jagged Edge, CyHi The Prynce (Kanye West protégé) and a host of other notable names and companies. After his agency’s success, Sims took on the position as general manager of Atlanta based record label Think It’s A Game Records, which is the home of award-winning artists Rich Homie Quan, Trinidad Jame$ & YFN Lucci.

Currently, Sims is the manager of multi-platinum selling Cash Money/Republic Records R&B artist, Jacquees, who recently released his sophomore album and began his world tour both entitled, “King Of R&B.” Sims is also responsible for

the branding of the merger of the legendary groups 112 and Jagged Edge for their first collaborative US tour,

launching the career of Bermudian R&B newcomer Canjelae and

driving his R&B artist Jacquees up the charts with two chart topping singles, “You” and “At The Club.”

In addition, Sims launched the MCMW Sports division of his company in 2017 and was responsible for assisting LA Lakers’ own Kyle Kuzma with branding efforts, helping NFL veteran Sean Weatherspoon raise over $50K at Celebrity Waiter Night for his foundation Spoonful of Hope and much more.

We spoke recently with Sims to find out what drives him towards success.

Describe innovative methods you apply to your business and life.

My daily routine includes morning prayer immediately followed by writing down the tasks I want to complete for the day. I prioritize the tasks that need to be handled first and transfer all my notes to a task list in my phone and set reminders and/or certain times of the day to work on the various tasks. I’ll also share my notes with my team so we can have common goals.

Describe how you set goals and evaluate your success.

At the end of each year, usually in late October or early November, I create a calendar of events, projects and deadlines that I want accomplish. I measure the results by the financial success (gains) of each project, growth in followers or web traffic, and the increase/decrease in clientele that solicit our services. I think for businesses, qualitative analysis is key to see the company’s growth and earning potential.

Name your favorite role models for success in two different industries.

Sean Combs and Steve Jobs.

Define why lifelong learning is important to you.

Education is a lifelong process. There are consistent changes in technology which can change the face of any industry overnight. It’s imperative to stay open and a student of any field or industry you desire to see growth in.