Black Twitter is heated over Megan and G-Eazy

Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy just added a little spice to Black History Month.

A video is circulating on Twitter showing the two artists hugged up intimately. G-Eazy is sucking Megan’s face, then the camera pans to reveal Megan’s leg wrapped around him.

So this happened during the Blackest Of History Months..😂😂😂😂 Do You @theestallion pic.twitter.com/9anAjDMBal — Precise 🇭🇹 (@Precise_Chi) February 3, 2020

Now, this doesn’t necessarily mean anything, but Black Twitter is interpreting the moment as a relationship and they are not feeling it.

G Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion huh? Cut the mf cameras RET NIE! pic.twitter.com/5GGUUFPrjh — sapphire (@kweentash_) February 3, 2020

just saw G Easy kissing on megan thee stalion…. pic.twitter.com/9yAFabGXWI — Z (@ObamaKnowles) February 3, 2020

When you wake up to G Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion on the 3rd day of Black History month in a leap year.pic.twitter.com/k8s7JgoLJ1 — Cocoa B. Ware (@RedIsNotAFlavor) February 3, 2020

nobody me : to megan the stallion pic.twitter.com/LhtGWz2sEO — V O (@Vitos_way) February 3, 2020

The tone of this backlash seems to have a lot to do with the interracial makeup of this alleged couple.

In recent memory, Megan has been romantically linked with Trey Songz and Moneybagg Yo, the latter of whom is rumored to be dating G-Herbo’s ex-girlfriend, Ari Fletcher. Megan’s decision to move on was inevitable, but the way she did it shook up the internet — a stark contrast to the way she shook up cyberspace with “Hot Girl Summer.”

Interracial relationships are not new to the music industry. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are two outwardly happy couples that are thriving. Can Megan Thee Stallion follow that trend without ticking off all of Black Twitter? Well, that remains to be seen.

What’s certain is that Megan and G-Eazy’s alleged relationship is not revolutionary. We will have to stay tuned to see how this plays out.