Megan Thee Stallion twerks in insanely small bikini in new video

Megan Thee Stallion gives fans a preview of her new video (Photo: Instagram – @theestallion)

Megan The Stallion laid a serious thirst trap that ensnared her 8 million Instagram followers as part of a preview to her upcoming, temperature-busting video for the song “Diamonds.”

Stunting in a cropped white tee and Fendi bikini bottom that is barely hanging on for dear life, the 24-year-old “Hot Girl Summer” femcee twerked to the delight of her viewers as friends performed in the video during the final night of their Mexican vacation.

“Diamonds,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for Margot Robbie’s new movie, Birds of Prey, came out at midnight on Jan. 11, 2020.

Megan, who was born Megan Pete in Houston, has been posting with a furry as of late. Recently, Megan filmed herself with her best friends as she is captured pouring tequila down their throats as she was maintaining her bodacious figure with workouts.

Blue Ivy, Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion. (Image source: Instagram.com / @theestallion)

Megan’s fame skyrocketed in 2019 as evidenced when she took several New Year’s Eve photos with the one and only Beyoncé and the singer’s equally magnetic daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Check out the video preview below by Megan Thee Stallion:

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks





Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.