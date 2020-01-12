Megan Thee Stallion twerks in insanely small bikini in new video

Megan The Stallion laid a serious thirst trap that ensnared her 8 million Instagram followers as part of a preview to her upcoming, temperature-busting video for the song “Diamonds.”

Stunting in a cropped white tee and Fendi bikini bottom that is barely hanging on for dear life, the 24-year-old “Hot Girl Summer” femcee twerked to the delight of her viewers as friends performed in the video during the final night of their Mexican vacation.

“Diamonds,” which will be featured on the soundtrack for Margot Robbie’s new movie, Birds of Prey, came out at midnight on Jan. 11, 2020.

Megan, who was born Megan Pete in Houston, has been posting with a furry as of late. Recently, Megan filmed herself with her best friends as she is captured pouring tequila down their throats as she was maintaining her bodacious figure with workouts.

Megan’s fame skyrocketed in 2019 as evidenced when she took several New Year’s Eve photos with the one and only Beyoncé and the singer’s equally magnetic daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Check out the video preview below by Megan Thee Stallion: