Jay-Z says it’s time to move beyond Colin Kaepernick to ‘actionable items’

Rap mogul Jay-Z remains convinced that exiled quarterback Colin Kaepernick was “done wrong” by the NFL. And the rap mogul supported Kaep kneeling during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and judicial injustices.

However, at some point, Hov believes Blacks have to move beyond the original tactics and evolve toward actionable items that can bring about lasting and concrete changes.

“No one is saying he hasn’t been done wrong,” Jay-Z, 50, told The New York Times. “He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?'”

On the eve of the Super Bowl in Miami, Beyonce’s husband was once again defending his decision to enter into a partnership with Roger Goodell and the NFL that put him in charge of the halftime show. The “99 Problems” impresario is also spearheading the league’s commitment to social justice.

Click continue to read more.