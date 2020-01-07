Colin Kaepernick’s mother defends him against critics

Over the weekend, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick incited a near-riot among right-wing Americans when he blasted the U.S.-directed assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick tweeted on Jan. 4, 2020.

America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

In response to Kaepernick’s critique, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” on Jan. 5 and called Kaepernick “a loser on and off the field.”

Fox News host Megyn Kelly also had a lot to say about Kaepernick’s searing comments:

Because everything is racist. Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans. Nike, feeling proud? https://t.co/sfc1Yz3phY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 4, 2020

Kaepernick’s mother, Teresa Kaepernick, quickly came to her son’s defense and shaded Kelly.

After the mother observed Kelly’s tweet, she fired back at the Fox News host with a stinging insult.

“Try doing a little research on American Imperialism. I believe you’ll find he’s right. You should probably stay away from commenting on @Kaepernick7 tweets. I recommend someone more on your intellectual level such as @realDonaldTrump.”