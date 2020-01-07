Colin Kaepernick’s mother defends him against critics

Photo: A.R. Shaw
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick (Photo by A.R. Shaw for Steed Media)

Over the weekend, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick incited a near-riot among right-wing Americans when he blasted the U.S.-directed assassination of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick tweeted on Jan. 4, 2020.

In response to Kaepernick’s critique, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, appeared on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” on Jan. 5 and called Kaepernick “a loser on and off the field.”

Fox News host Megyn Kelly also had a lot to say about Kaepernick’s searing comments:

Kaepernick’s mother, Teresa Kaepernick, quickly came to her son’s defense and shaded Kelly.

After the mother observed Kelly’s tweet, she fired back at the Fox News host with a stinging insult.

“Try doing a little research on American Imperialism. I believe you’ll find he’s right. You should probably stay away from commenting on @Kaepernick7 tweets. I recommend someone more on your intellectual level such as @realDonaldTrump.”

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks



Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.