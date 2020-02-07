Munson Steed joins Hairarchy Art Norwest gallery in Detroit

Asia Hampton has a phenomenal vision for art and culture as the founder of Norwest Gallery.

Munson Steed shared his thoughts on Hairarchy by saying, “Detroit has always been a creative artist space that spawns cultural and iconic expression.”

We also spoke with Asia Hamilton who provided insight on this unique art exhibit and show.

How does a show like this impact the Black culture

In Black culture doing your hair is an evolutionary beauty standard, and yet a revolutionary act. What we are doing is monumental for the culture. A fine art exhibition of all Black artists from around the globe who are sharing ideas and collaboratively working together in an all-Black contemporary art museum is unheard of. It is important to have spaces like this to educate people on our culture and so the next generation can dream big.

What does hair mean in your work?

I’ve always been fascinated by Black hair culture. It could be because my father owned a beauty salon and I grew up listening to the the beauty shop gossip and the smell of freshly pressed hair… or because it’s a huge part of our culture and sets the mood for where you are going. The style of my hair is a reflection of how I’m feeling. It becomes a part of the art.

What is misunderstood about art and culture?

The misconception is that they are not the same. Art in any form sets the trends and the tone for our every day life. You cannot have one without the other.