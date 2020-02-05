Tia Mowry flaunts her bold new haircut (photo)

Tia Mowry’s pixie cut hairstyle marks a “start over.”

The 41-year-old actress debuted her new hairdo last week on Instagram after enlisting the help of celebrity stylist Nakia Collins to chop off her shoulder-length curls.

She shared a photo of her new look and captioned the post: “It was time! #shorthair #dontcare #skin #nofilter #nomakeup This.Is.Me #selfcare isn’t selfish – @nakiarachon Skin- @shopanser”

Now, Mowry — who has 8-year-old son Cree and 20-month-old daughter Cairo with her husband Cory Hardrict — has revealed the dramatic change was a result of a rough start to the year following the tragic death of her friend Kobe Bryant last month.

She told Refinery29: “If I’m honest with you, 2020 was just starting pretty rough. Between the natural disasters to worry about viruses, and then the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant… I just wanted to chop my hair off and start over.”

Click continue to read more.