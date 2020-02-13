Social media users want Gayle King to apologize to Kobe Bryant’s family

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 25: Gayle King attends the For the Love of Our Children gala and 70th birthday celebration for Susan L. Taylor, the organization’s founder and Essence magazine editor-in-chief emerita, at 583 Park Ave., in New York City on Jan. 25, 2016. (Photo credit: Raymond Hagans for Steed Media)

One week since Gayle King nearly caused a national crisis after her controversial interview with Lisa Leslie on “CBS This Morning,”  it appears that some of the celebrities who took issue with the interview have decided to move beyond King’s mishap.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, Snoop Dogg used social media to issue a public apology to King for calling her a “dog-faced b—-.”

“When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” he said. “So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at the questions that you asked. Overreacted, should have handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that.”

However, now that Snoop took a moment to apologize for his gaffe, social media users want King to do the same.

During King’s interview, she appeared to pressure Leslie to respond to questions about rape allegations against Bryant in 2003. After she faced harsh criticism from Snoop and other Black celebrities and on social media, the veteran reporter placed blame on producers at CBS, who aired a clip of that portion of the interview.

But King never apologized to Leslie or Vanessa Bryant, and that has caused more reactions on social media.

View comments below:

 

