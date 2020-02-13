Social media users want Gayle King to apologize to Kobe Bryant’s family

One week since Gayle King nearly caused a national crisis after her controversial interview with Lisa Leslie on “CBS This Morning,” it appears that some of the celebrities who took issue with the interview have decided to move beyond King’s mishap.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, Snoop Dogg used social media to issue a public apology to King for calling her a “dog-faced b—-.”

“When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” he said. “So with that being said, Gayle King, I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions, me being angry at the questions that you asked. Overreacted, should have handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that.”

However, now that Snoop took a moment to apologize for his gaffe, social media users want King to do the same.

During King’s interview, she appeared to pressure Leslie to respond to questions about rape allegations against Bryant in 2003. After she faced harsh criticism from Snoop and other Black celebrities and on social media, the veteran reporter placed blame on producers at CBS, who aired a clip of that portion of the interview.

But King never apologized to Leslie or Vanessa Bryant, and that has caused more reactions on social media.

View comments below:

@GayleKing Hey did you apologize to Kobe’s wife and kids for your ignorance? — Quentin Young (@Ikedadoberman) February 13, 2020

Gayle King needs to give a proper Open, public apology. To Kobe’s family For trying to smear his character. Before he was even put to rest in the ground. And she needs to apologize. For her bias journalism against black men. It is up to us to make that happen.💯💯💯 — Darryl Moore (@DarrylM70016037) February 13, 2020

So… Will @GayleKing #apologize for insinuating that #KobeBryant was a rapist when his accuser, a lewd woman nicknamed mattress back in college, was found with the DNA of 6 men in her panties & whose friends were going to testify she bragged about Kobe & the money she’ll get? 🤔 — Mulengela 🇨🇩🇫🇷 (@tshiabu54) February 13, 2020 Will continue to fall because our own people don’t know how to stick together. White folks stick together that’s why they continue to get away with BS. Gayle King should be making an public apology to Kobe family and Lisa Leslie.

— True 2 Love (@True2_Love) February 13, 2020