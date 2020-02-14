The Compound agency and New Era collab to bring select NBA snapbacks to market

The Compound creative agency and New Era Cap Company, both major innovators in sports, culture and retail, are collaborating to market the official NBA-licensed Compound 7 Snapbacks. The collaboration features select NBA teams, including the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls, and their respective logos. The Compound 7 Snapbacks will be available for purchase during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend, Feb. 14-16, in Chicago.

Rolling out spoke with Set Free, the mastermind behind The Compound, about his business philosophy, brand strategy and collaboration with New Era and the NBA.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

What inspires me to go to work every day is the opportunity to create and turn my ideas into reality and inspire others.

What affirmations do you repeat to yourself that contribute to your success?

I always try to take the road that is seldom traveled. When I realized there were very few African American toymakers, I said, “This lane is for me.”

Please define your personal brand.

Compound is about combining two things to create an outcome, which could be a feeling, product, idea, etc. Combining cultures together is always special. As a personal brand, I represent authenticity out loud, creativity on the edge, and God first.

Describe the goal-setting methods you use and how you evaluate your success.

My main goal is to always think outside the lines and stay true to the brand. This way, we stay authentic in a crowded market. I evaluate my success by reflecting back on how many people I was able to inspire and in a way that I may not even have expected to. Through accomplishing my goals, if I have reached people that may or may not have anything in common with me but have a drive to turn their talents into success, too, that’s success for me.

Click continue to read more and for a look at the new snapbacks.