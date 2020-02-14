Vanessa Bryant is changing the name of Kobe’s Mamba Sports Foundation

Vanessa Bryant has announced she is changing the name of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Foundation to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The 37-year-old beauty has decided to make the change to the foundation’s name to honor both her late husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna, after they both lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26.

The foundation aims to provide communities with sports programs that enrich their “socio-emotional and physical development,” as well as funding for athletes to join school or league teams, and sports programs that offer equal opportunities for young women.

In an Instagram post, Vanessa shared the foundation’s new logo and explained: “Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape. #Mamba #Mambacita #wings @mambamambacitasports (sic)”

