The Weeknd announces new album ‘After Hours’

The Weeknd has confirmed his new album is called After Hours.

The Canadian star took to Instagram to share a video that sees him driving through a tunnel in the city at nighttime before the title is revealed letter by letter on the social media app this week.

The record will be the “I Feel It Coming” hitmaker’s first since 2016’s Starboy and follows his 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy.

The upcoming album — due out this year — follows a bunch of singles, including last year’s “Lost in the Fire” with French DJ Gesaffelstein, “Power Is Power” with SZA and Travis Scott for the For The Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones) LP, plus recent singles, “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights.”

The album title comes after the star’s track inspired by his relationship with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, “Like Selena,” which was registered online with ASCAP, was scrapped.

The Weeknd — who dated Gomez between January and October 2017 — is believed to have penned the title track on My Dear Melancholy about their split.

The “Earned It” hitmaker’s next studio effort could also be set to feature some more break-up ballads, as he broke up with on-again, off-again girlfriend Bella Hadid in August 2019.