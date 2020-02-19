Lil Boosie goes off on Dwyane Wade for accepting that his child is transgender

Lil Boosie (Image source: Instagram – @officialboosieig)

Lil Boosie took aim at Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union for allowing their daughter, Zaya Wade, to identify as transgender. The Baton Rouge rapper took to social media to share his thoughts on Wade and Union’s decision.

“I gotta say something about this s—, bro,” Lil Boosie said on the Instagram video. “Dwyane Wade, you went too f—ing far, dawg.”

Lil Boosie said Zaya should be classified as a male because the 12-year-old was born as such.

“That is a male, a 12-year-old,” Lil Boosie said. “At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal is gonna be. They don’t have s— figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d— be gone. How he gon’, like, bruh, you going too far, dawg.”

Lil Boosie continued by suggesting that Wade should not allow the child to undergo sex reassignment. Wade or Union have not announced publicly any plans for Zaya to undergo sex reassignment.

“Like, bruh, for real, if he gon’ be gay, let him be gay,” Lil Boosie said. “Don’t address him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f—ing d— off, Dwyane Wade, bruh. … You trippin’, dawg.”

Lil Boosie received criticism and praise for his controversial stance on social media.

 

View Lil Boosie’s expletive-filled rant after the jump (NSFW)

