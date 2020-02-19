Lil Boosie goes off on Dwyane Wade for accepting that his child is transgender

Lil Boosie took aim at Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union for allowing their daughter, Zaya Wade, to identify as transgender. The Baton Rouge rapper took to social media to share his thoughts on Wade and Union’s decision.

“I gotta say something about this s—, bro,” Lil Boosie said on the Instagram video. “Dwyane Wade, you went too f—ing far, dawg.”

Lil Boosie said Zaya should be classified as a male because the 12-year-old was born as such.

“That is a male, a 12-year-old,” Lil Boosie said. “At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal is gonna be. They don’t have s— figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d— be gone. How he gon’, like, bruh, you going too far, dawg.”

Lil Boosie continued by suggesting that Wade should not allow the child to undergo sex reassignment. Wade or Union have not announced publicly any plans for Zaya to undergo sex reassignment.

“Like, bruh, for real, if he gon’ be gay, let him be gay,” Lil Boosie said. “Don’t address him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f—ing d— off, Dwyane Wade, bruh. … You trippin’, dawg.”

Lil Boosie received criticism and praise for his controversial stance on social media.

Idk why lil Boosie thinks his opinion matters to the Wade’s. You’ve been irrelevant okay 😂 — æ (@AmandaBrauning) February 19, 2020

Lil Boosie is 1 million percent RIGHT! Dwayne Wade is one of my favorite NBA players of all-time, but his decision to transition his son is woefully irresponsible and catastrophic long-term. If his son wants to decide, he can wait 6 more years when he’s an adult to decide. — Miestro#1⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@indigoace40) February 19, 2020

Can someone do a side by side of lil boosie and zaya wade video, and let the public decide who’s making more sense, cuz the proof is in the pudding. Zaya won — Obviously (@CrownedJames001) February 19, 2020

S/O Lil Boosie for speaking the TRUTH. Dwayne Wade, if you think for one second a 3 y/o child knows anything about sexuality, of any sort, you are sadly mistaken and have completely lost it…#SupportBoosie — EricMuhammad (@EricMuhammad) February 19, 2020

When you put your business out here on front street like D. Wade is doing then be prepared for opposition. Lil Boosie is right. No child should be having any type of non-emergency medical procedure. — Kayla Benner (@KaylaBenner5) February 19, 2020

View Lil Boosie’s expletive-filled rant after the jump (NSFW)