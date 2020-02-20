How Gabrielle Ware’s love of music led to financial freedom and a boss’s life

As the founder and CEO of Keep It G Marketing LLC, Gabrielle Ware built a state-of-the-art branding and digital marketing boutique firm that is a direct reflection of her relentless pursuit of success.

Her love for music led her to cold-call every station in New Orleans and, as a sophomore at Dillard University, she eventually landed an internship at local radio stations in Houston and New Orleans. Amazingly, Ware held down both internships that summer, then landed a position as a mid-day personality a week after graduation.

Her drive didn’t stop there, as she soon became the promotions and sales coordinator for iHeart Media Austin.

Since transitioning from iHeart, Ware has created artist development and digital promotion campaigns for the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Future and Rihanna, among others, earning several certified gold and platinum plaques from the Recording Industry Association of America in the process.

Ware sat down with rolling out to share her formula for success.

Describe innovative methods you apply to your business and life.

One … is practicing gratitude. When I find myself overwhelmed, I write down five things I am grateful for. This helps me to refocus and be present.

Accepting people for who they are … saves a lot of heartache. Not everyone is on the same journey you are on. Accept them and make adjustments to the relationship accordingly.

Name your favorite role models for success in two different industries.

Karen Civil. She has set the bar high for women in marketing. I’ve watched her grow her business from one industry — music — to be a powerhouse company. Where opportunities weren’t [available to] Black women, she [created] her own.

